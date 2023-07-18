Unlocked truck stolen outside Barrie business with keys, wallet left inside
Police say an "opportunistic thief" stole a pickup truck outside a Barrie business that had been left unlocked with the keys and the out-of-town owner's wallet inside.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
According to Barrie police, the truck was stolen when the owner entered an Anne Street business around 10 a.m. Monday.
Police say the owner was inside the business for 13 minutes, and the truck was gone when he returned.
They say the wallet contains personal documentation that will need replacing, along with credit and bank cards.
Police say a selection of tools was also in the truck.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Charges laid in vehicle theft bust after OPP recovers key fobs, reprogrammable tools
- Police arrest woman stealing from unlocked vehicles in RVH parking lot
- More than 160 stolen vehicles valued at $10M recovered
The vehicle is a 2019 black Honda Ridgeline with Ontario licence plate B A 2 9 3 9 9.
"There is no suspect description as video surveillance was not available, and the direction of travel after the truck was stolen is not known," police noted in the release.
The incident prompted police to remind the public never to leave vehicles unattended and unlocked with valuables inside.