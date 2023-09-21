iHeartRadio

Unmarked police SUV involved in Thursday morning crash


An unmarked police SUV and a small black car were involved in a crash on Sept. 21, 2023. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)

A police officer suffered minor injuries in a crash involving an Edmonton Police Service SUV and a car.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday at 97 Street and 103A Avenue.

According to EPS, the unmarked police SUV was responding to a call when the crash happened.

The person in the car was not injured.

Traffic was flowing normally in the area shortly after 11 a.m. 

