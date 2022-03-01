'Unnecessary stress': Kenney wants to end vaccine, test requirement for health-care workers

Premier Jason Kenney has ordered Alberta Health Services officials to explore options for ending vaccine requirements for health-care workers, saying Tuesday that the policy is no longer useful.

"The data is clear, that while vaccines are still powerfully protective against severe outcomes like hospitalization and death, there is now no longer any meaningful statistical difference in terms of transmission and infection between vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals," Kenney said during a press conference in Red Deer.

Health-care employees and contractors had until Dec. 13 to be fully vaccinated, after the initial Oct. 31 deadline was repeatedly pushed back.

AHS then gave all non-vaccinated staff the option to undergo frequent COVID-19 testing at their expense, as the Omicron wave pushed hospitalizations to record highs.

The premier said Tuesday that 99.8 per cent of Alberta physicians have provided proof of vaccination, along with 98.5 per cent of nurses.

But in some rural long-term care facilities, Kenney said only 30 per cent of workers are fully vaccinated. Those workers have been paying for antigen testing instead.

"Sometimes it's difficult to get those tests, often they're not available in the rural areas that they serve. This is creating unnecessary stress on our health-care workforce in many parts of the province," Kenney explained.

He suggested Alberta might instead pay for a "universal workforce requirement for periodic rapid testing" to reduce transmission.

Last fall, AHS announced that a total of 61 employees quit over the vaccine mandate, including 11 registered nurses.

AHS' vaccine policy for employees and contractors is posted online.