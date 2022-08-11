Unoccupied boat found in Ohio, police continue search for missing Port Burwell boater

A search for a missing boater continues in Lake Erie after an unoccupied boat was found along the shoreline in Madison, Ohio.

Police say a citizen walking along the shoreline came across the boat Thursday morning. The United States Coast Guard responded and went on the boat, but found no one aboard.

Emergency services including the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC), Canadian Coast Guard, Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary Unit, Bayham Fire and Emergency Services, OPP Marine Units and OPP Aviation Services are searching the waters of Lake Erie for the missing individual.

OPP in Elgin County were contacted by the JRCC in Trenton, Ont. around 11:38 p.m. Tuesday to report a missing boater from the Port Burwell Marina.

Police say a boater left the marina around 2 p.m. and was scheduled to return to shore before nightfall, but never arrived.

Emergency crews searched throughout the night resuming in the morning with other resources including aviation and four OPP marine units.

Police describe the vessel as a white 21-foot striper with a black canopy.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to reach out to police at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call St. Thomas-Elgin Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)