'Unprecedented demand' for school bus drivers causing delays in HRM and elsewhere

You can add school bus drivers to the growing list of professions that are struggling to find employees at the moment, with hundreds being sought in the Halifax area alone.

Some industry insiders suggest government COVID-19 policies are making the problem worse.

After 18 years, driver Lori Glazer is among those now contemplating retirement.

"I mean, I love my job and I love having the summers off and the evenings and weekends, but I also love my kids, so it's hard to give up," said Glazer from her yard in Middle Sackville, noting the pandemic has been hard on a lot of her colleagues.

"Yeah, I hear it a lot. We go through a lot of drivers," she says.

Driver shortages have prompted the Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE) to email some parents to apologize for delays in student pick-up and drop-offs.

"Some school bus delays in recent weeks are the result of a driver shortage. This challenge is not unique to the HRCE as many school districts across Canada are facing similar issues," HRCE spokesperson Deborah Waines-Bauer wrote in an email to CTV News. "We know that school bus delays can be frustrating, and we recognize that these delays create disruption and inconvenience for families. We are working collaboratively with our service providers to implement solutions, in an effort to help improve service."

A spokesperson for National Transportation Services, also known as Stock Transportation was more blunt.

"We can confirm that we continue to recruit for drivers. All school bus carriers throughout North America are dealing with severe driver shortage issues within the transportation industry," Edward Flavin, Stock Transportation's vice-president of external communications, wrote in an email from the company head office in Illinois. "This current shortage is unprecedented."

Flavin went on to list four major factors affecting retention and recruitment. They are:

The first we believe is the provincial mandate that all drivers must be double-vaccinated by Nov. 30th or be placed on an unpaid leave of absence. This has undoubtedly cost us drivers potentially due to medical conditions, religious beliefs, and fear of the unknown.

The second issue is the number of COVID-19 cases in schools. We have lost drivers for fear of the number of cases they may be exposed to, and some drivers have underlying health issues.

The third is the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit (CERB). We speculate that both drivers and monitors can make more money and experience minor risks of COVID-19 exposure by staying home and living off these provided benefits.

The final issue is the demand from so many companies trying to hire drivers. Every transportation company in North America is recruiting drivers, and those numbers are significant, but new companies in the Halifax region are recruiting up to 300 drivers and causing recruitment to be down significantly despite our proactive efforts in recruiting at recent job fairs.

Flavin declined an on camera interview with CTV.

Another bus company serving Halifax schools, Alberta based Southland told CTV News it had been faring well, despite challenges.

"There is currently an industry-wide shortage of school bus drivers affecting many operations across the country, primarily due to the pandemic and the general challenges we face with the nature of school bus driver recruitment," Coady MacNeil, the company's Halifax operations manager, said via email. "However, over the past summer, Southland's Halifax operation did not experience a significant amount of turnover, and we were happy to start this school year off with a full complement of drivers, as well as spare drivers.

"We work collaboratively with HRCE and continue to work diligently to maintain these staffing levels to provide our customers with the highest level of customer service. We invest in our people to meet our goal of being the employer of choice in the region."

The third service provider for Halifax schools, Student Transportation of Canada did not respond to CTV's inquiry by news time.

Commercial driver trainers are also sounding the alarm about shortages.

"We try to get the word out as much as possible that this is a good job, certainly with some good opportunities -- some opportunities to advance,"said Jeremy Nichols, the general manager of Commercial Safety College, based in Truro.

"But, it's a struggle,just like all driving jobs at this point to find people to fill the seats."