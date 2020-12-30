If you wanted to throw on some comfy clothes and stay in for New Years Eve, this is the year to do it.

It’s the only option for people ringing in 2021, and venues have had to adjust.

"On a day like New Year’s Eve for us we’re doing anywhere between 800-1000 people and that atmosphere is a little bit different than today," says Peter Vitti, proprietor of Spago.

In years past, more than 200 staff at his three locations would serve guests into the new year.

"We’ve had people rent out the entire space and have their own corporate or personal at one of our locations if not two or three at the same time."

But no confetti, ballooned, or noise makers this year.

Vitti has even had to pivot from his traditional New Years Eve take out menu.

"We’re going family style, you know two, three, four, five, six people max in the household," Vitti explains.

Takeout gives his business a fighting chance in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike Windsor’s night life.

"These days coming up to New Year’s Eve we are in here preparing for the festivities of tomorrow night," says Carol Sassine, director of operations at 29 Park.

For nearly two decades her nightclub has been on the premier spots to ring in the new year in the city’s core.

"New Years eve is most definitely the busiest night of the year for us."

Instead, like all nightclubs, no champagne popping this year.

Sassine hopes it will be the last time her doors stay closed on New Year’s Eve.

"We still have an amazing team that’s ready to come back to work. We have the opportunity to rise again when this is all over.

Vitti is also looking forward to 2021.

"I’m sure 8-12 months from now, we’re going to be dancing in the middle of the place with good music, good food and good vino."