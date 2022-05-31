Unprovoked attack in downtown London, Ont.
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
London police are investigating a random attack in the downtown.
Around 6:45 a.m. on Monday, police say a man was walking to a bus stop in the area of Richmond and Dundas streets when he was approached by a man holding a metal pole.
The suspect assaulted the victim multiple times, according to police, while still in possession of the pole. The victim did not sustain any injuries.
Police say the victim and suspect were not known to each other.
A 25-year-old London man has been charged with assault with a weapon.
