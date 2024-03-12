Unprovoked attack in Sarnia
Staff - CTVNews.ca
CTVNewsLondon.ca
Sarnia police say they're looking for a suspect wanted for what they call a random attack.
Police say the unprovoked assault happened on Talford Street near Queen Street on Saturday afternoon.
In a video released by police, the assailant approaches a 66-year-old victim from behind, then punches him several times in the head.
The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries.
Police say the suspect is a Black man who was wearing a black hoodie and track pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
-
Blue Jays top Pirates 10-3 to earn third straight Grapefruit League season winJustin Turner kicked things off with a three-run homer in the opening inning and the Toronto Blue Jays cruised to their third straight victory, topping the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-3 in pre-season action on Wednesday.
-
Calgary police investigate brazen daytime stabbing in MissionOne man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition on Wednesday afternoon after a stabbing in the community of Mission.
-
Get germinating. What fruits and vegetables you should be growing indoors nowSpring is almost in the air, and if you’re looking to get a head start on your home garden the time to germinate your fruit and vegetable seeds indoors may be now.
-
Windsor, Ont. home marks 10 years of providing shelter and skills to pregnant women and new mothersFor 10 years, a home in Windsor has been taking in pregnant women and new mothers who have nowhere else to go and providing them with the knowledge and skills necessary to raise a child.
-
New criteria for permanent traffic calming measures in Ottawa cause for concern: expertSpeed continues to be a problem on Ottawa's residential streets with many demanding more be done to slow people down, but now the city has gone the other way.
-
How a Calgary business is using smart glasses to make unique POV cooking tutorialsA Calgary business has found a unique way to use smart glasses as a tool to boost its presence on social media.
-
James Smith Cree Nation chief weighs in on investigation findingsJames Smith Cree Nation (JSCN) leadership is calling on Correctional Services of Canada (CSC) and the Parole Board of Canada to include First Nation governments in policy and legislation reform.
-
Indigenous-led chocolate shop wins female entrepreneur awardAn Indigenous pastry chef with Saskatchewan roots is getting some well deserved recognition after winning a national female entrepreneurship award.
-
Transit safety officers elbowed, kicked, almost bittenJust three weeks into the job, two members of the new transit security team have been assaulted.