Unsafe travel conditions force highway closures, service cancellations in Manitoba
A blizzard has touched down in southern Manitoba, bringing with it dangerous driving conditions that have caused cancellations and closures around the province.
On Wednesday morning, the Manitoba government said it cancelled transportation for adults who take part in the Community Living DisABILITY Services day programs.
The province noted that organizations that provide these day programs have been asked to maintain a small staff in case some clients are still able to come.
A number of highways are also closed Wednesday to weather conditions:
- Highway 100 from Highway 1 East to Highway 1 West;
- Highway 101 from Highway 1 West to Highway 1 East;
- Highway 190 from Highway 101 to Highway 7;
- Highway 1 from Headingley to the Saskatchewan border;
- Highway 2 From Highway 100 to Souris;
- Highway 3A from Crystal City to Highway 3;
- Highway 5 from the U.S. border to Highway 261;
- Highway 6 from Highway 101 to Lundar;
- Highway 7 from Highway 101 to Komarno;
- Highway 10 from the U.S. Border to Highway 45;
- Highway 13 from Highway 1 to Carman;
- Highway 14 from Highway 75 to Highway 3;
- Highway 21 from the U.S. border to Highway 23;
- Highway 23 from Highway 21 to Highway 75;
- Highway 16 from Highway 1 to Minnedosa;
- Highway 18 from the U.S. border to Highway 2;
- Highway 50 from Highway 16 to Silver Ridge;
- Highway 5, from Saskatchewan Border to Ochre River;
- Highway 10, from Erikson to Cowan;
- Highway 16, from Saskatchewan Border to Newdale;
- Highway 20, from Ochre River to Fork River;
- Highway 21, from Highway 24 to Oakburn;
- Highway 41, from St. Lazare to McAuley;
- Highway 42, from Highway 16 to Birtle;
- Highway 45, from Oakburn to Highway 10;
- Highway 83, from Duck Mountain to Miniota; and
- Highway 482, from Highway 83 to Highway.