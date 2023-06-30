iHeartRadio

Unsafe vehicle catches the eye of northern Ont. police


Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora stopped this vehicle June 27 and charged the driver with multiple offences. (Photo from Kenora OPP)

Police in northwestern Ontario have charged a suspended driver after receiving a complaint about an unsafe vehicle.

Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora pulled the suspect over June 27 in the community.

“The driver was charged with operating an unsafe vehicle as well as driving while suspended,” police said in a Facebook post.

“Keep your vehicles fit for travel so everyone can arrive safely.” 

