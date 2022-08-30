Unsanctioned car rally in Wasaga Beach showed 'lack of respect,' locals say

Provincial police had a busy weekend in Wasaga Beach as an unsanctioned car rally returned to town, resulting in nearly 200 charges and many business owners frustrated with what they call a lack of respect.

"Honestly, if they came in here and were respectful and shut it down at an early time and didn't destroy public property, I'd have no problem with them coming down," said Andrea de Rusett, who works at a local bar and lives on Main Street.

The town still feels the effects of the massive gathering that took over streets and parking lots this past weekend.

Police say two OPP cruisers were damaged with officers and a K9 inside.

"The OPP responded to 327 calls for service and laid 191 charges. These were all laid in Wasaga Beach and in the main arteries coming in and out of the town. Also, three people were charged with impaired driving," stated OPP Const. Elizabeth Newton.

Residents and local business owners are dismayed at the disruption, which brought mischief and break-ins to the community.

"Customers couldn't come into the bars or the hotels. People who live on the residential streets couldn't get through. Cops were turning residents away thinking they were joining the mob," added de Rusett.

Sandy Haars lives near the Canadian Tire store and feels the rally should have required official approval.

"When we have a show, we have to get a permit. We have to do everything by the books. You can't even sell lemonade here. You have to have a permit," Haars noted.

Official car enthusiast clubs are upset that the incidents in Wasaga Beach are damaging their reputation.

In a statement, the mayor of Wasaga Beach said she appreciates the men and women who work for the OPP but criticized their response to the situation.

"We are aware of the criticisms and comments made by the mayor, and that's not something I can comment on, but it is being looked at," Newton said.

While residents wonder how situations like this will be handled in the future, the OPP says the matter is far from closed with a series of investigations underway.