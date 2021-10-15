'Unsanctioned' homecoming street party discouraged by Windsor police

Windsor police say they are aware of an “unsanctioned” homecoming street party this weekend and are discouraging students from attending.

The party is expected to be held in Windsor on Saturday, Oct. 16. Police did not indicate the location in a social media post.

We are aware of an unsanctioned homecoming street party expected to be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021. WPS officers will maintain a highly visible presence in areas where we anticipate this event to occur. There will be no road closures.

“Due to concerns associated with large unsanctioned gatherings, we discourage students, or anyone who may have been planning to partake, from attending,” states the Instagram post.

“We will be working collaboratively with our community partners to ensure that the safety and well-being of our community remains our top priority,” say police.