Unseasonably high temperatures coming to Ottawa this weekend

A streak of unseasonably high temperatures are on their way for Ottawa starting Friday and into the weekend.

Environment Canada's forecast for Friday calls for sunny skies with a high of plus 8 C. This is about 11 degrees higher than the seasonal average, which sit at around minus 3.3 C.

The mild conditions will continue into the weekend with a high of plus 5 C on Saturday and a high of plus 2 C of Sunday.

More seasonal conditions will return Monday and Tuesday as temperatures will remain around the freezing point.

The highest temperature recorded on Dec. 15 was plus 9.7 C, recorded on that day in 2006.

Environment Canada has predicted that El Niño conditions will bring milder temperatures to the Capital leading up to the holiday season, with a wintry pattern possibly developing around the holidays. El Niño brings unusual conditions across the region and the country.

The last El Niño year in Canada was in 2015-2016, which was a milder winter with slightly above normal precipitation.

Less snow is expected in southern Ontario and southern Quebec leading up to the holidays, but a small deviation in the storm track could mean a more active weather pattern.

Today will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. The high will be minus 1 C with wind chill near minus 11 C.

Tomorrow will be sunny with a mix of sun and clouds in the morning. The high will be minus 0 C with wind chill near minus 18 C in the morning.