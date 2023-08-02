Unsettled weather expected heading into long weekend

Wednesday evening will be mainly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. There is a risk of thunderstorm overnight with foggy patches developing and a low of 18 degrees.

Thursday will start out sunny with the fog clearing up in the morning and a high of 29 degrees, feeling more like 33 with the humidity.

There will be increasing cloudiness towards the evening with a high chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorm Thursday night and a low of 18 degrees.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Friday: Clearing. High 26.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Sunday: Cloudy. High 24.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.