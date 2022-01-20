Unsettled weekend on tap with chance of snow, freezing rain

It’s been a wild weather week already. We started with windy conditions that led to whiteout conditions and many highways being closed, followed by cool arctic air and clear skies under high pressure. Today on the other hand, temperatures do a dramatic warm-up as the next storm system to moves in.

Watching as the next storm system pushes into the province tomorrow afternoon. Highest risk of freezing rain is in the west, particularly around Lloydminster and Kindersley. Otherwise snow will be the story. Gusting winds pick up Fri leading to blowing snow. #SaskWX @CTVRegina pic.twitter.com/WEZaUyp4hs

Yes, get the shovel, the ice pick and the salt for your driveway ready, we’re in for some messy weather. Particularly due to the fact the warm front is going to send temperatures close to freezing, and the ground is likely still going to be below freezing. What happens when you combine these things? Driving conditions definitely become more hazardous, as there is the risk of freezing rain and freezing water on the road.

So what’s the story? Well, this low-pressure system is going to push into western Saskatchewan through the afternoon and evening today. This, along with the associated warm front, is going to bring a wintery mixture into western Saskatchewan. This means once again a combination of rain, freezing rain and snow.

After this, the cold front is going to sweep through the province, bringing some cooler air on Friday afternoon, but also changes the dominant precipitation type into snow. This will continue to move east, and bring snowfall with it. Into Friday the winds are also going to pick up with gusts to 60 or 70 kilometres per hour, particularly through southeast Saskatchewan, so we’re once again going to be looking for the risk of blowing snow for your Friday commute.

Another #skstorm on the way!



An area of freezing rain is forecast to move into west central SK late Thursday, transitioning to snow overnight into Friday morning. Strong & gusty winds are likely to cause blowing snow Friday in southern SK. ❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/nF6wo178mJ

Now precipitation totals look to be heaviest in northern Saskatchewan while southern communities will likely see three to five centimetres of snow, but of course, some mixed precipitation is likely in that total. So be aware of the risk of freezing rain and stay careful out there.

After that, the messy weather continues into the weekend with snow on tap, particularly on the axis from Weyburn and Estevan to Buffalo Narrows. Many communities in the province could see weekend totals around 10 centimetres, but don’t worry it will be spread out over a few days. If that makes it any better?