Unsettled weekend weather expected in Windsor, Ont.
When it comes to Windsor’s upcoming forecast, things are going to first be a bit unsettled before the summer sunshine makes its way back to the City of Roses.
According to Environment Canada, Saturday’s forecast is calling for cloudy skies and a high of 24 C, feeling like 26 C with the humidity.
Overnight Saturday, there will be a 60 per cent chance of showers this evening and overnight, with a low of 15 C.
On Sunday, Windsor can expect a 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon, with a high of 21 C, feeling like 25 C with the humidity.
Overnight the low will dip down to 18 C, with a 30 per cent chance of showers.
For the beginning of the workweek the daytime high will hover slightly below the average high for Windsor, at approximately 24 C and 25 C on Monday and Tuesday respectively, and mostly sunny skies.
Looking ahead to the latter half of the week, Windsor can expect temperatures ranging from 26 C to 28 C, and a mix of sunny and cloudy skies.
According to Environment Canada, the average daytime high for this time of year in Windsor is approximately 27 C.
