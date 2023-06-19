Unsung heroes honoured by Ontario police in special recognition ceremony

The Ontario Provincial Police honoured a group of unsung heroes who work with victims of crime and their loved ones through the most traumatic and devastating moments of their lives.

"They don't go to any good calls. Every call they go to, something tragic, something sad has happened, but every call they go to, they make it better," explained John Hagarty, Kawartha-Haliburton victim services executive director.

Eighteen community leaders and groups were recognized on Monday for their work behind the scenes alongside police to help victims and survivors of crime, including abuse, murder and human trafficking.

"It is very difficult work supporting victims of crime, tragic circumstances and showing them that there is someone there for them and to get through these processes together," said OPP Sgt. Jason Folz.

Lance Gibson has worked in victim services for eight years.

"It allows you to humble yourself in other people's pain and sorrow, and it allows you to connect with them on a personal level," he said.Justice Program Manager Charmaine Nolan with the Barrie Native Friendship Centre said they are there to support Indigenous crime victims.

"And as well work with the accused to ensure that they have the supports that they need as well in resolving their matters," she stated.

Advocates say they are listening to the communities they serve, calling on more support for mental health with thousands across the region struggling with homelessness and stuck in the cycle of poverty and crime.

"And with that circumstances escalate and so student mental health and adult mental health continues to be a significant issue," Catherine McCullough, co-chair with the Orillia North Simcoe Victim Services.

Police encourage anyone who has been victimized to come forward and begin their healing while bringing those responsible to justice.

"Any vulnerable person can reach out to us," said OPP Regional Abuse Issues Co-ordinator Det. Sgt. Tanya Tremble. "Sometimes people see police as a barrier. They're afraid. So please reach out to one of our advocates. Please reach out to one of our community partners."