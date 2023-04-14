'Unusual and concerning': Coquitlam search and rescue crews respond to 3 calls in 4 hours

Search and rescue crews responded to three separate calls over a four-hour time span in Coquitlam this week — prompting a warning from officials.

In a news release, Coquitlam RCMP said it required the assistance of local SAR crews after receiving three reports of lost persons around Buntzen Lake in Anmore and Upper Pitt River in Port Coquitlam on Wednesday.

"It’s certainly unusual and concerning to have this many search and rescue reports in such a short period of time," said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins in the release. "We are thankful for the quick response by Coquitlam SAR to each of these reports as their efforts ultimately resulted in the safe return of everyone involved."

The first call came in for a report of a lost hiker near Buntzen Lake just after 2:30 p.m. The hiker was located and brought down the mountain at approximately 6:30 p.m.

At 4:17 p.m., Mounties received a second report of a lost boater in the Upper Pitt River area. Coquitlam SAR was notified of the incident, but Mounties said the boater was able to "self-rescue" before they could respond.

The final call occurred just before 7 p.m. when RCMP received a report of two lost hikers and their dog up on the ridge above the east side of Buntzen Lake.

As Coquitlam SAR was already in the area for the first report, Mounties said the lost hikers were quickly located, but it took some time to get them to safety.

"Due to the terrain and snow conditions, it took four-and-a-half hours to walk the lost hikers and their very tired dog off the trail shortly before 2 a.m. on Thursday," Mounties said.

Even though it's spring, officials are warning the public that there is still snow on the trails at higher elevations.

"If you encounter snow or something changes during your trip plan, we encourage outdoor enthusiasts to reassess their plans," said Coquitlam SAR manager Stu Fleming.

On its website, Coquitlam SAR recommends that hikers bring along the following essential items when heading outdoors: