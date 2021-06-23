Unusual sight at Sault Ste. Marie Canal

It's not something people at the Sault Ste. Marie Canal usually sees, a moose swimming in the water in the locks that bypass the rapids on the St. Marys River.

The canal was once the world's longest lock and is now a Canadian national historic site. Boats still use the lock system to go between Lake Huron and Lake Superior.

Around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, however, a large moose was seen swimming and according to canal staff appeared a little lost. The team helped the animal by closing the west lock and lowering the moose to the Lake Huron side where it went off into shallow water.

Despite their size, moose are known to be powerful swimmers. According to Northern Ontario Travel, they can dive 20 feet underwater and stay underwater for up to 30 seconds.