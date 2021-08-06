'Unusual strain' of kennel cough spreading aggressively between B.C. dogs, SPCA warns

The B.C. SPCA has issued a public warning about an "unusual strain" of kennel cough that's been spreading aggressively between dogs in the province.

Dr. Emilia Gordon, senior manager of animal health for the organization, said concerning cases of kennel cough began emerging in July, particularly in the Kamloops area.

"Any dogs in our care who were showing symptoms were immediately isolated, but as we began testing for known viruses and bacteria, the tests kept coming back negative," Gordon said in a news release.

After consulting with specialists, the B.C. SPCA determined the dogs could be infected with something not detectable by any commercially available tests.

The animal welfare organization urged dog owners to isolate their pets "immediately" if they develop a cough, and to contact a veterinarian for advice.

Some of the infected dogs also had eye or nasal discharge, Gordon said.

While none of the affected animals have become seriously ill, Gordon said she was concerned how "aggressively the disease has spread between dogs, even if they weren't in close contact."

"Most affected dogs were vaccinated, so while we still recommend the vaccine to reduce illness, it appears that we may be dealing with a virus that is not part of the current vaccine," she added.

The B.C. SPCA has collected samples from the animals and said it is working with specialists and laboratories to determine the cause of the outbreak.