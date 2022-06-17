'Unusually high water levels' prompt state of local emergency extension in Whiteshell Provincial Park

A state of local emergency that was set to expire over the weekend has been extended in Whiteshell Provincial Park, as high waters continue to cause potentially hazardous conditions.

The province said in a news release Friday that despite improving conditions on the Winnipeg River and many lakes and streams, the “unusually high” water levels continue to pose a significant risk to public safety.

The state of local emergency follows a previous order that was set to expire Sunday. The new order is in effect until July 18, the province said, adding Manitoba Parks is continuing to evaluate and will rescind the order if it is no longer necessary.

The province said it will continue the evacuation order of the Betula Lake area, including all cottage subdivisions, commercial areas, group use, day use, recreational and picnic areas, playgrounds, trails and beaches.

Meanwhile, the province noted there is no timeline to reopen Provincial Road 307, and it remains dependent on flood water levels.

According to the province, the Winnipeg River continues to cause significant overland flooding, and may take several weeks to fully recede to normal levels depending on weather conditions.

The province also said campsite reservation holders and seasonal campers will be contacted and their fees refunded if their campsite is affected by a closure. Campers should not pre-emptively cancel reservations before being notified of a site closure. Otherwise, cancelation policies will apply.

Anyone travelling to Manitoba provincial parks is asked to carefully check and monitor conditions before visiting. Visitors are reminded to obey road and trail closures, and not attempt to drive through flooded areas or across damaged bridges.

Park visitors should check the Manitoba 511 website for roads closures and potential detours before travelling to any parks.

Details of all closures can be found on the Manitoba Parks website.