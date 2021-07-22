Unvaccinated population 'will constitute the fourth wave,' Dr. Nathanson says

Simcoe Muskoka's health unit has reported single-digit COVID-19 case counts in recent days, as one expert warns we aren't in the clear yet.

Dr. Barry Nathanson, Stevenson Memorial Hospital's chief of staff, says infection rates will increase as the temperatures dip in the fall.

"I do think it's inevitable," says Nathanson. "Those who are either singly and therefore incompletely vaccinated or those who are unvaccinated, for whatever reason, they will constitute the fourth wave," he says.

Currently, 78 per cent of Simcoe Muskoka adults 18+ have received their first dose of a vaccine, while 64 per cent of children 12 to 17 have had their first Pfizer shot.

Nathanson says he understands why people would have been hesitant about getting the vaccine.

"I had doubts. I had worries. I was amongst the first to get it, but enough time has passed, and millions and millions of doses have been delivered.

We know the risks, and we know the risks of the virus. What I would ask people to do is be dismissive of the misinformation."

Nathanson urges residents to book their appointment for the vaccine or head to a walk-in clinic for their first or second dose.

"There is only one logical choice for most people, and that is to get vaccinated.

That's the best protection for you as an individual. That's the best protection for your family, for our community and for our nation. That's what will get us out of this pandemic as safely as possible and as quickly as possible," he adds.

Complete information on Simcoe Muskoka's COVID-19 vaccination program is available here.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS SIMCOE MUSKOKA THURSDAY

Three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Simcoe County on Thursday, two in Barrie and one in Springwater.

The health unit says a Springwater man, 18 to 34, contracted the virus through travelling - no further details were provided.

Public health logged 10 infections so far this week and a total of 15 last week.

There are currently 22 active infections, including four COVID-19 positive patients in local hospitals.