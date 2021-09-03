Unvaccinated woman in her 30s the latest person to die from COVID-19 in Middlesex-London

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a new death connected to COVID-19 Friday, along with 18 new cases, down from 27 Thursday.

The latest fatality is a woman in her 30s not associated with a long-term care home or retirement home, increasing the death toll to 235.

According to health unit staff, she wasn't vaccinated and is one of the youngest people in the region to die from the virus.

On Thursday, MLHU officials announced that an unvaccinated man in 50s also died from the virus.

The region’s total case count now sits at 13,448 with 219 active cases and 12,994 resolved and 3,977 cases have been identified as a variant of concern, including 408 of the highly contagious Delta variant.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health units:

Elgin-Oxford – eight new, 33 active, 4,098 total, 3,980 resolved, 85 deaths

Grey-Bruce – two new, 18 active, 2,254 total, 2,210 resolved, 22 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – six new, 36 active, 2,832 total, 2,742 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – six new, 31 active, 2,041 total, 1,953 resolved, 57 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – zero new, eight active, 3,692 total, 3,615 resolved, 69 deaths

Meanwhile, Ontario is reporting 807 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday. This comes just a day after officials logged the highest daily count in the fourth wave so far with 865 new infections.