'Unwanted communication' leads to criminal harassment charge for Chatham woman

A Chatham woman is facing a criminal harassment charge after allegedly contacting a man despite being warned not to several times.

Police began investigating the complaint on Saturday, Aug. 27 after it was reported a man was receiving “unwanted communication” from the woman.

Police say she was cautioned several times, but continued to contact the man.

The 41-year-old woman was found and arrested Monday on a criminal harassment charge. She was taken to police headquarters and released with conditions and a future court date.