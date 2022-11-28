'Unwanted' person report results in wanted woman arrested

It turns out an “unwanted” woman at a residence was wanted after all – by Chatham-Kent police.

Officers responded to Stanley Street in Chatham for an unwanted person at 9:38 p.m. on Sunday. Police say the woman was not welcome at the home.

She was wanted on an outstanding DNA warrant. Police arrived and found the woman nearby.

The 28-year-old Chatham woman was arrested and transported to police headquarters. The warrant was satisfied, and she was released unconditionally.