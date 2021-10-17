UOttawa Gee-Gees women's volleyball game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

The University of Ottawa's women's volleyball team's home opener was postponed for precautionary reasons due to possible exposure to a COVID-19 case involving the Universite du Quebec a Montreal team.

The Gee-Gees were scheduled to face UQAM Sunday afternoon at Montpetit Hall on the campus of the University of Ottawa.

Just before 1 p.m., uOttawa announced the game had been postponed due to precautionary measures related to health and safety protocols.

A Gee-Gees spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa the game was postponed due to precautionary measures "surrounding possible exposure to a positive COVID-19 case."

"With a long season still ahead of both teams, the decision to reschedule the game was made out of an abundance of caution."

The Gee-Gees says the possible exposure to a positive COVID-19 case involved the UQAM team.

A spokesperson for UQAM says the team was on its way to Ottawa on Sunday when it was decided to postpone the game.

All uOttawa student-athletes must be fully vaccinated to compete this season.

All student-athletes at UQAM must be fully vaccinated to practice and play this season.

U Sports announced that effective Nov. 8, all participants will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to compete in national championship events.

The University of Ottawa says the game will be made up at a later date.