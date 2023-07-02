Up to 100 mm of rain could fall in parts of southwestern Ont. Sunday

A rainfall warning is in effect for a large swath of southwestern Ontario Sunday with Environment Canada warning some areas could receive 50 mm to 100 mm of precipitation.

The weather alert, issued around noon Sunday, covers the majority of the southernmost part of the province.

Localized flooding in low-lying places is possible.

In areas including Stratford, London and Chatham-Kent, the showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected Sunday afternoon and evening.

To the east, in Woodstock, Brantford and Hamilton, Environment Canada forecasts a lull in precipitation this evening, before a second round of heavy rain overnight into the Monday morning.

Meanwhile, to the north in the Region of Waterloo, a less severe special weather statement was issued at 1:20 p.m.

Environment Canada says 30 mm to 50 mm of rain could fall in the area, but in some locations up to 100 mm is possible.

The federal weather agency warns drivers to turn on their lights if rain reduces visibility and maintain a safe following distance.