Up to 100 poles must be replaced to restore power to two Manitoba First Nations, could take months

Power cannot be restored to two Manitoba First Nations until 80 to 100 wood poles have been replaced, according to Manitoba Hydro.

Little Grand Rapids and Pauingassi First Nations have been without power since earlier in the month after wildfires damaged a section of a power line that serves about 1,500 residents.

On Tuesday, Hydro said it is working to get repairs done as quickly as possible so service can be restored and people can get back to their homes. The estimated time for restoration is six to eight weeks. However, this is subject to change based on weather and air accessibility.

THE CURRENT SITUATION

Valard Construction, the company completing the restoration, has brought its crews and equipment to a staging area near Bloodvein, Man.

This is because there is no road access to the fire-damaged power line, and all the replacement poles, crossarms, hardware and equipment need to be delivered and pre-assembled at the staging area. The pre-assembled poles will then be taken by helicopter from the staging area to the work locations.

Crews began the work of pre-assembling the replacement poles on Aug. 20, and a helicopter began flying replacement equipment out on Tuesday.

Manitoba Hydro’s engineering staff have started design work where it is needed and are also compiling material lists for the second material order.

The Crown corporation is also providing two amphibious all-terrain vehicles to help with the restoration.