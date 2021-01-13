Businesses thinking of switching their fleet vehicles will have access to more money back from the provincial government.

In a news release Wednesday, the Ministry of Energy said those purchasing eligible vehicles will be able to get as much as one-third of the cost back per vehicle, to a maximum of $100,000.

Previously, the maximum was $50,000.

This amount is for medium- and heavy-duty zero-emission vehicles, as well as specialty use smaller vehicles, purchased by businesses, local and regional governments, and public sector and non-profit organizations.

Eligible vehicles include battery electric or hydrogen-fuelled passenger buses and transport trucks, the ministry says, but also includes specialty use vehicles like motorcycles and cargo e-bikes.

The money comes from provincial rebates through CleanBC's specialty-use vehicle incentive, and its commercial vehicle pilot programs.

And business involved in tourism can get up to 66 per cent pack, up to $100,000, for eligible vehicles in an effort to help out the sector most impacted by COVID-19.

These businesses include restaurants and hospitality-based companies, if they've purchased an eligible medium- or heavy-duty vehicle such as a food delivery vehicle or shuttle bus, the ministry says.

