A mid-winter snowstorm is on its way towards the Windsor area, according to the latest forecast.

Environment Canada says Thursday will start off with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 1 Celcius, but snow will begin early in the evening. Its expected to be heavy at times, then change to light snow or rain late.

Environment Canada has put a Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for Thursday night for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The forecaster says snowfall amounts will be about five to 10 cm.

“The next system rolls in and it leads with snow, maybe seeing a wintery mix along the north shores of Lake Erie, this for Thursday night into Friday morning,” says CTV Windsor meteorologist Gary Archibald.

Wind will be southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming southwest 30 gusting to 50 overnight Thursday, with a low of -3C.

On Friday, it’s expected to be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to -8C in the afternoon. Wind chill -8C in the morning and -17C in the afternoon.

Friday night will have cloudy periods with a low of -11C.

The daytime high this time of year is -1C and the low is -8C.