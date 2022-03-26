Up to 15 cm of snow possible in Waterloo-Wellington by Monday
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Chris Thomson
Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and a handful of other Southern Ontario communities could be in for a good helping of snow this weekend.
Environment Canada issued a weather travel advisory to Waterloo-Wellington Saturday morning.
The agency says 10-15 centimeters of snow is possible for the area by Monday.
Winds up to 60 km/h could also cause reduced visibility with blowing snow, according to officials.
Environment Canada says the weather could change quickly and drastically within a few kilometers.
The prolonged snow is expected to touch down by Saturday evening in Waterloo-Wellington, Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce, and Oxford-Brant.
