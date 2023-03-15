Up to 15cm of snow could cause hazardous road conditions this week: Here's where
Mother Nature is whipping up another winter storm this week, with up to 15 centimetres possible heading into the weekend for parts of Muskoka and Parry Sound.
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Huntsville, Baysville, Parry Sound, Rosseau and Killbear Park, with heavy snow expected to start late Thursday and continue through to Saturday.
Algonquin Park and the Haliburton Highlands are expected to see the most snowfall by Saturday morning.
The national weather agency predicts heavy snow, freezing rain and light ice accretion to make travel treacherous in some areas.
"Snow may quickly accumulate, and visibility may be reduced to near zero at times," it states on its website, adding the risk of freezing rain is expected on Friday.
The snow and freezing rain will taper to flurries Saturday morning.
Environment Canada advised there is some uncertainty regarding the exact track of the system, which could affect the expected precipitation.
