Up to 20 cm of snow expected in Toronto, surrounding areas by Friday morning
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and surrounding areas ahead of a snowfall that’s expected to bring up to 20 centimetres of the white stuff by the end of the week.
The “multi-day snowfall event,” as described by the agency, is expected to begin on Wednesday morning and carry through Friday morning.
Toronto, Halton, Peel, Durham, and York regions are all expected to see anywhere between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow over that period.
“At this point, it’s looking quite possible that we’ll get about 10 cm of snow in the GTA on Wednesday, with an additional 10 cm through Thursday,” CTV News Toronto Weather Anchor Michelle Jobin said.
“Because of that significant amount of snow, the very gusty winds causing poor visibility and the prolonged nature of this event, it will very likely affect commutes."
Jobin added that it’s best to clear any snow remaining now and be prepared for slow and challenging conditions on the roads come Wednesday.
The news comes as the City of Toronto continues to remove snow left behind by a blizzard that walloped much of southern Ontario two weeks ago.
