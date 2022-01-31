Up to 20 cm of snow expected in Waterloo-Wellington by Friday

Residents of Waterloo Region and Wellington County can expect even more of the white stuff by Friday morning.

On Monday, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for several southwestern Ontario communities.

They say a multi-day snowfall event from Wednesday through Friday will see 10-20 cm of snow in the area.

The agency adds that rain showers on Tuesday night will transition to snow by Wednesday morning.

Snow is expected to be heavy and reduce visibilityat times.

The special weather statement has also been issued for Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce. A winter storm watch is in effect for Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk, Oxford-Brant, and Dunnville-Caledonia-Haldimand.