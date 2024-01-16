Up to 20 cm of snow in forecast for B.C.'s South Coast

Parts of Metro Vancouver could see up to 20 centimetres of snow when a storm hits the South Coast Tuesday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

A snowfall warning is in effect for the region and the forecast calls for between 10 and 20 centimetres of accumulation.

A Pacific low pressure system is expected to bring widespread snow to the south coast tonight into Wednesday," the weather agency says.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."

Freezing rain is possible in southern sections of the region near the U.S. border, the warning adds.

On Vancouver Island, the weather service says 10 centimetres of snow is expected.

In the Fraser Valley, a winter storm warning is in effect for Chilliwack and Hope where between 20 and 25 centimetres of snow are expected along with " blowing snow in strong northeast or east winds," ECCC says.

The Ministry of Transportation said Monday that crews will be out in "full force" salting and brining the roads, but that the winter weather could prompt sudden closures of roads and bridges "in the interest of public safety."

Mainroad Contracting, the company responsible for snow clearing on many major highways and bridges in Metro Vancouver said it will have 50 plows and other large trucks on the road in advance of the storm.

It is asking drivers to stay off the roads if possible until the worst of the weather has passed.

"Our trucks are stuck in the same congestion as the traveling public. So, if people can stay home that's the best bet," said general manager Darren Ell. "Let us get out there and do our job making the roads safe."

The province is also urging people to "avoid travel by vehicle" if possible and to ensure their vehicles are properly prepared if driving is necessary.

