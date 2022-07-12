Up to 20 teens involved in Kitchener fight
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Chris Thomson
Waterloo regional police are looking for up to 20 teens who were reportedly involved in a fight with weapons in Kitchener.
Officers responded to the incident around 7:15 p.m. on Monday, July 11 in the area of Fairway Road and Wilson Avenue.
A group of 15-20 youths were reportedly gathered in the area while some were engaged in a fight.
Weapons, including a hammer, were brandished during the fight, according to officials.
Police say they found no one involved in the incident when they arrived and nobody injured.
Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.
-
'It’s time to move beyond adequate': Ward 4 coun. Chris Holt running for Windsor mayorCity councillor Chris Holt announced Tuesday he’s launching a campaign to be mayor of Windsor in the upcoming municipal election.
-
Spelling of Matchette Road to be changedA Windsor road will be spelled differently after years of perseverance by a local family.
-
Antigonish County man faces weapons, smuggling charges after parcel interceptedA man is facing more than two dozen weapons and smuggling charges after border agents intercepted a parcel and police searched two homes in Nova Scotia’s Antigonish County.
-
Suspect shot by Prince George police while being prepared for cells, watchdog investigatingB.C.'s police watchdog is investigating an officer-involved shooting after a suspect was injured while he was being prepared to be lodged in a cell.
-
NASA to unveil more of Webb space telescope's first full-colour imagesFollowing a presidential sneak peek of a galaxy-studded image from deep in the cosmos, NASA was due on Tuesday to unveil more of its initial showcase from the James Webb Space Telescope, the largest and most powerful orbital observatory ever launched.
-
-
Court finds Brampton council decision to pre-emptively fill vacant seat illegalThe Ontario Superior Court of Justice has found that a Brampton City Council decision to pre-emptively fill a seat left vacant after the provincial election was illegal.
-
Teen stabbed near public school, two youths charged in Guelph: policeTwo youths have been charged after a 16-year-old was reportedly stabbed in Guelph.
-
N.S. man faces weapons charges after rifle, body armour seized from Springhill homeA man is facing weapons charges after police seized a rifle and body armour from a home in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.