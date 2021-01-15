With up to 25 centimetres of snow on the way for Ottawa this weekend, the city has issued a winter parking ban.

Environment Canada’s snowfall warning says snow, heavy at times, will begin Friday night and continue through Saturday. It’s calling for 15 to 25 centimetres of snow.

The winter parking ban will be in effect from Saturday night at 7 p.m. to Sunday morning at 7 a.m., the city says. Those hours might be extended if crews need more time to clear snow from the roads.

On-street monthly parking permit holders are exempt from the ban when they are parked in residential parking permit zones.

Environment Canada says hazardous winter driving conditions are expected and motorists should change travel plans accordingly.

The snow will taper off to scattered flurries Saturday night.