Up to 25 cm of snow predicted for central and northern B.C. through to Wednesday
Snowfall warnings have been issued for parts of central and northern B.C.
Environment Canada predicts 15 to 20 centimetres of snow will fall in the northeast, including the Prince George, Williston, McGregor and Peace River areas, intensifying throughout the day and continuing Tuesday night.
The weather office warns that inland sections of the North Coast, including Stewart and Terrace, could see up to 25 centimetres of snow by Wednesday.
An additional winter storm watch is posted for the Kitimat region with the added risk of freezing rain as southerly winds pick up and increase temperatures that could deliver a mix of snow and rain.
Residents in the North Columbia region on the B.C.-Alberta boundary should also expect up to 15 centimetres of snow through Wednesday.
Environment Canada says travellers need to prepare for deteriorating conditions with visibility reduced in heavy snow.
