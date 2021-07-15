Up to 25 mm of rain could be heading to Windsor area
More rain is on the way to Windsor-Essex, according to the latest Environment Canada forecast.
Increasing cloudiness is expected Thursday morning, with a 60 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 28 Celsius. Humidex 36. UV index 8 or very high.
As for Thursday night, the forecast calls for a few showers ending overnight then mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the evening and after midnight.
Local amount of rain is expected to be 15 to 25 millimetres. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light in the evening. Low 19 C.
Here’s a look at the EC forecast over the next several days:
- Friday..cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers in the morning. A few showers beginning near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. High 24. Humidex 30. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 26.
- Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.
- Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.
- Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.
- Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.