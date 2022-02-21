Up to 25 mm of rain expected in southern Ontario through Tuesday

Significant rainfall is on the way in Waterloo Region and Wellington County with Environment Canada forecasting up to 25 mm of precipitation between Monday and Tuesday night.

Special weather statements are in place for Waterloo-Wellington and the rest of southwestern Ontario. In Grey-Bruce a freezing rain warning is in effect.

This comes after high winds on Sunday and blizzard warnings on Saturday.

With the frozen ground's reduced ability to absorb rain, the risk of flooding is elevated.

The Grand River Conservation Authority's has moved its 'river flood status' to red – the most severe on the scale.

A flood warning for the Speed River in Cambridge has been terminated, but a flood warning from Friday for the Grand River in Haldimand County remains.

The rest of the Grand River watershed is under a flood watch, which remains in place because of a small ice jam in Cayuga.

The GRCA says it is monitoring conditions and will issue updated flood messages as necessary, should the forecasted rain impact the watershed over the next 48 hours.