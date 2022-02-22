Up to 25 mm of rain expected in Windsor-Essex
Windsor-Essex remains under a Special Weather Statement as the region is expected to get up to 25 millimetres of rain.
Environment Canada says total rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 mm is possible. The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.
There’s a risk of a thunderstorm Tuesday morning. Fog patches developing. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon. High 12C. UV. The rain will become mixed with drizzle late Tuesday afternoon.
As for Tuesday night, periods of rain or drizzle ending then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of rain showers. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Fog patches dissipating this evening. Amount 5 mm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -4C. Wind chill -10C overnight.
Here’s the forecast over the next few days:
- Wednesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 30 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. High -2C. Wind chill -12C in the morning and -7C in the afternoonWednesdy night..clear. Low -10C.
- Thursday..sunny. High -4C. Thursday night..snow. Low -6C.
- Friday..flurries. High -2C. Friday night..clear. Low -11C.
- Saturday..sunny. High -2C. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low -6C.
- Sunday..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High -2C. Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low -12C.