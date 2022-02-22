Up to 25 mm of rain expected in Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex remains under a Special Weather Statement as the region is expected to get up to 25 millimetres of rain.

Environment Canada says total rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 mm is possible. The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.

There’s a risk of a thunderstorm Tuesday morning. Fog patches developing. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon. High 12C. UV. The rain will become mixed with drizzle late Tuesday afternoon.

As for Tuesday night, periods of rain or drizzle ending then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of rain showers. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Fog patches dissipating this evening. Amount 5 mm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -4C. Wind chill -10C overnight.

Here’s the forecast over the next few days: