Up to 25cm to blanket central Ontario: This is when to expect it
If you live in the snow belt of central Ontario and have escaped snow-squall shovelling so far this season, you'll likely need your shovel come Thursday.
Environment Canada has issued a significant weather outlook calling for 10 to 25 centimetres of snow to blanket the region starting Thursday.
Winds are expected to peak at 70 km/h, and the national weather agency says there is a likelihood of hazardous driving conditions, especially during Thursday’s commutes.
Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Steven Flisfeder says this ‘Colorado Low’ is a complicated one to track. He says the contrast between the cold air and the warmer temperatures of the Great Lakes causes this system.
At this time, the early models show that the system may bring higher accumulations in the GTA.
The storm will make its way east into Friday before passing through Quebec and into the Maritimes on Saturday.
