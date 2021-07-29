Up to 25mm of rain in the Windsor-Essex forecast
CTV Windsor Web Writer / Reporter
Melanie Borrelli
Environment Canada is calling for showers and a risk of a thunderstorm in the Windsor-Essex forecast.
The forecaster says it will be cloudy Thursday, with showers beginning early in the morning, ending near noon and a risk of a thunderstorm. There's a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Local amount of rain could be 15 to 25 millimetres. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 29 C. Humidex 37 C.
As for Thursday night, it will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 18 C.
Here's the forecast for the next several days:
Friday: a mix of sun and cloud. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light in the afternoon. High 24 C. Humidex 26 C.
- Friday night: cloudy periods. Low 13 C.
- Saturday: a mix of sun and cloud. High 26 C.
- Saturday night: cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 17 C.
- Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C.
- Sunday night: cloudy periods. Low 14 C.
- Monday: a mix of sun and cloud. High 25 C.
- Monday night: cloudy periods. Low 15 C.
- Tuesday: a mix of sun and cloud. High 27 C.
