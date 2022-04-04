Up to 40 cm of snow: Winter storm warning issued for some B.C. highways

Forecasters are warning drivers who rely on some British Columbia highways to be careful as a Pacific system brings heavy snowfall to some mountain passes.

A winter storm warning was issued by Environment Canada Monday for parts of B.C. that may see as much as 35 centimetres of snow.

The weather agency told drivers to postpone non-essential travel, if possible, as the heavy snow is expected to accumulate rapidly.

The warning issued for Highway 3 between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass called for 25 to 35 centimetres though the morning, easing into the afternoon.

Those taking the Coquihalla Highway may be met with even more snow.

A similar warning for Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt warned of 25 to 40 centimetres of snow for the Coquihalla Summit on Monday through Thursday afternoon.

This sudden snowfall is also due to an approaching Pacific system, Environment Canada warned.

"Snow at times heavy will continue through (Monday) before tapering off to a few flurries Tuesday afternoon," the warning said.

"Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions."

Anyone relying on either route is urged to monitor road conditions.

Winter tire and chain regulations are in effect for most of B.C. every year until March 31, but as April snowfalls aren't unheard of in some spots, they remain in effect until April 30 on highways marked with regulatory signs.

In Vancouver, a special weather statement was issued over the weekend warning of heavy rain, but that statement has since ended and no alerts are in effect.

The Greater Victoria area and west Vancouver Island are under wind warnings as of Monday morning at 10 a.m.