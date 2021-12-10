Up to 45mm of rain expected for Windsor-Essex

A special weather statement has been issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent due to possible heavy rain and strong winds.

Environment Canada says the rain could be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts could be 25 to 45 mm.

Strong winds gusting between 70 and 90 km/h.

The forecaster says it begins Friday night and continues into Saturday night.

Impacts:

Local power outages possible.

Loose objects may be tossed about.

Tree branches may break.

Flash floods due to heavy downpours and water pooling on roads is possible.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Environment Canada says a strong cold front will make its way through southern Ontario bringing rain and strong winds. Strong and gusty southwesterly winds are possible Saturday afternoon, while strong and gusty westerly winds are expected to set in by Saturday evening.

Temperatures are expected to rapidly fall Saturday night allowing for light snow to develop in the wake of the cold front.

Rain warnings are likely as this event draws closer.