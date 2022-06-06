Up to 50 mm of rain possible by Tuesday in Waterloo-Wellington

Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and several other southern Ontario communities may soon be getting a significant amount of rain.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the area Monday morning and says 25-50 millimeters of rain is possible by Tuesday morning.

There is also a good chance of thunderstorms in certain locations.

The rain is expected to start Monday afternoon and end Tuesday once a cold front moves through.

Rainfall warnings may be issued closer to the event.

Environment Canada is asking residents to check in with their local conservation authority for information about flooding.

Similar weather statements are also in effect for Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, and Oxford-Brant.