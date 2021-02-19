A global shortage in semiconductors is to blame for dozens of layoffs at London's Autoneum plant.

A spokesperson for the company at Huron Street and Clarke Road tells CTV News that the move will affect between 50 to 75 employees.

Dr. Anahid Rickmann says once they become available, "Autoneum London will reevaluate the situation and adjust production and adjust its workforce accordingly."

The facility is a parts supplier to General Motors and Chrysler.

Ingersoll's CAMI plant is seeing a similar problem, temporarily shutting down production because of the worldwide semiconductor shortage. It plans to restart again in March.