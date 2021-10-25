Up to 75 headstones vandalized at Trenton, Ont. cemeteries
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Police in Quinte West say up to 75 headstones were vandalized at four cemeteries in the Trenton, Ont. area over the weekend.
Ontario Provincial Police say several headstones at the Mount Evergreen Cemetery on Stockdale Road were found spray-painted on Sunday morning.
Headstones and property were also reported vandalized at the Mount Cavalry cemetery, also in Trenton Junction, the St. Georges Cemetery in Trenton and Mount Zion cemetery northwest of Trenton.
Police say they believe the incidents happened between Friday and Sunday, and initial estimates are that 50 to 75 headstones were vandalized.
Police are asking anyone with information, or who may have helpful security footage, to get in touch. OPP can be reached at 1-888-310-1122.
