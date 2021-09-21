Up to 75 mm of rain possible by Thursday as system moves through southwestern Ontario

The rain has started to come down in southwestern Ontario and will last until Thursday bringing upwards of 10 cm to some areas.

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for much of southwestern Ontario including London-Middlesex.

Other areas under a warning include, Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent. Sarnia-Lambton, Elgin, Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce, Oxford-Brant, Norfolk, and Waterloo Wellington.

According to the weather agency, “significant rainfall” is expected through Wednesday night into Thursday.

Showers have already been seen in London this morning but more are expected along with thunderstorms.

Rainfall amounts of 50 to 75 mm are expected by early Thursday morning with locally higher amounts up to 100 mm, according to Environment Canada.

The Saugeen Valley Conservation Authority says flooding in low lying areas along Lake Huron's shoreline is possible. A gale warning is also in effect for the southern Lake Huron shoreline.

The public is reminded to stay away from rivers and streams during this time.

A cold front and low pressure system from the American Mid-west is responsible for the dumping of rain.

Flash flooding is possible in low lying areas along with water pooling on roads.

CTV News London will be monitoring this system and will provide updates on alerts as they become available.