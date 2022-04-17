Up to 8 cm of snow expected in Waterloo-Wellington Monday

Heavy snow is expected to blow into Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and several other southern Ontario communities Monday.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the area.

The agency anticipates four to eight centimeters of snow, with snowfall rates peaking at three centimeters per hour.

The significant snowfall is expected to begin in early afternoon, but due to temperatures being well above freezing, it may begin as rain before changing to wet snow.

Environment Canada warns that highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate, and visibilitycould be reducedon the roads.

The advisory is also in place for Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant and Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk.

On Friday, Environment Canada also issued a special weather statement for many communities across southern Ontario due to strong winds. This statement has since ended.